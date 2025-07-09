TUI announces one-off flight to Dominican Republic from Belfast for February 2027 for Marella Cruises in the Caribbean

TUI, the leading global travel and leisure company, has announced it will operate a new direct flight from Belfast International to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in February 2027.

The direct flight from Belfast to Punta Cana will operate on February 2nd for a 14-night stay and it will provide Northern Ireland holidaymakers with a direct link to back-to-back 7-night Marella Cruise itineraries - Colours of the Caribbean and Caribbean Charms – both aboard Marella Discovery.

Colours of the Caribbean is a 7-night cruise taking in Dominican Republic, Antigua, Saint Kitts and St Maarten, while Caribbean Charms will explore Dominican Republic, Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire, also across 7 nights.

The two-week holiday duration also provides the opportunity for travellers to indulge in Marella’s Cruise and Stay offering. Cruise and Stay allows for the best of both worlds; you can combine a beach holiday stay for 7 nights, with a Marella Cruise itinerary of your choice.

The Belfast flight and Marella Cruises itineraries are on sale now through TUI.co.uk here, and through your local TUI store or travel agent. The early launch allows customers to secure their winter escape well in advance, with low deposit options available to suit all holidaymakers.

Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said: “We are excited to announce our new direct flight from Belfast in February 2027. This flight opens the opportunity for Northern Ireland’s holidaymakers to enjoy both Marella Cruises and the Caribbean, and to enjoy some Winter sun.

“The February flight is in addition to our existing Summer programme from Belfast to the Dominican Republic, offering even more choice for Northern Irish holidaymakers throughout the year.”

Marella Discovery will homeport out of La Romana, Dominican Republic, from November 2027 until March 2027.