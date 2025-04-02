Will you bag a mystery holiday from Wowcher? | Canva

There’s still time to squeeze in one more family adventure before the school holidays end – and this bargain deal includes flights and hotel for just £99 per adult.

If you’ve been dreaming of a family beach escape or theme park break but haven’t nailed down the details (or the budget), this new offer could be the most exciting way to book a summer getaway. Wowcher is offering a Family Mystery Holiday that includes flights and a hotel stay for as little as £99 per adult and £79 per child.

This isn’t just a short break in the UK — destinations include Spain, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Disneyland Paris, Portugal and more. You’ll get return flights and a minimum 3-star hotel stay in one of over 100 locations, with departure options from major UK airports including London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast and Leeds.

Book your Family Mystery Holiday for as little as £99 per adult and £79 per child at Wowcher here.

You won’t know your destination right away, but that’s half the fun. Once you’ve bought your voucher and completed the booking form, the operator will be in touch to reveal your destination, hotel, dates and flight details. You’ll be travelling with at least two others – the deal is based on groups of three or four, with at least one adult.

At a glance:

Family mystery holiday with flights and hotel

From £99 per adult and £79 per child

Destinations include Spain, Greece, Portugal, Italy, Turkey and France

Depart from London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff and more

Stay in a 3* or higher hotel with en-suite

Choose from off-peak or peak summer holiday dates

Includes beach resorts and theme park holidays (Disneyland Paris, Siam Park, PortAventura etc.)

Offer ends: 17 August 2025

Options include beach breaks in the Algarve, Corfu or Costa Dorada, and activity-packed getaways like Disneyland Paris or Rhodes with Waterpark Faliraki tickets. Depending on your selection, you could be splashing in Turkish surf one week or riding Spanish rollercoasters the next.

This is a financially protected package under the ATOL scheme and is run by a reputable holiday provider. Families with children under two can also enquire about adding infants at the time of booking.

If you’re up for the adventure – and don’t mind a bit of suspense – this could be the best value family holiday you’ll book all year.

