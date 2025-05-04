Adorable capybaras cool off with a swim at zoo during mini heatwave

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Heartwarming footage shows two adorable capybaras cooling down with a swim during the warm sunny weather.

As the hot weather continues, the capybaras at a British zoo enjoyed a cooling dip in the water.

Watch (click to play above) as these cute supersized rodents swim through the lake and take a soothing roll in the mud, before shaking themselves dry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Capybara cools off at Chester ZooCapybara cools off at Chester Zoo
Capybara cools off at Chester Zoo | chester zoo

Often referred to as the giant guinea pig, the capybara is native to South America and is the world’s largest rodent, sometimes reaching lengths of over one metre. Their scientific name, Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris, means “water pig”.

Taking to social media, keepers at Chester Zoo shared the clip above, with the words “Ain’t no party like a capybara pool party”.

Watch the video above.

Find out more at https://www.chesterzoo.org/

Related topics:Chester ZooHeatwaveWeatherBritainSocial mediaAnimals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice