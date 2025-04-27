This video More videos

A murderer who dialled 999 to calmly report he had killed his friend has been handed a life sentence.

A murderer calmly made a 999 call moments after he violently attacked his friend.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Caine Lonsdale waiting at the front door of the victim’s flat.

His right foot was covered in blood and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Jonathan Dittia, aged 40, was found lying in the living room of the flat amidst smashed glass, damaged furniture and signs that a disturbance had taken place.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, Mr Dittia was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lonsdale was charged following an investigation by detectives and the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to murder when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 14 February 2025.