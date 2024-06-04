Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch the RNLI volunteer crew attending the scene and rescuing the dog.

Video shows the moment a dog was rescued by the RNLI after falling 14ft into the River Thames.

Gravesend RNLI were called to the scene, on the north shore of the Thames near Tilbury Fort, at 6.42pm on May 31.

With 10 minutes left of a rising tide, the volunteer crew made the short distance across the river and arrived on scene within 60 seconds. The crew saw the dog’s owner leaning over the Thames Path wall, looking into the water where the dog was clawing at the wall and whimpering. The lifeboat’s crew were able to get the dog safely on board. The dog, named Freddie, was then wrapped in a blanket, dried off and returned to his owner.

The RNLI volunteers returned to station at 7:08pm before being made ready for service with the night shift crew at 7:30pm.

Tilbury Port Line Handler Chris Turner said: “I’d just finished with the departure of a vessel and when returning to my vehicle I noticed the lifeboat with the flashing blue lights against the shore, next minute it was coming towards me, I didn’t expect them to moor up at Tilbury Terminal with a dog on board!”