Spain floods: Shocking video shows passengers wading through a flooded airport as a red rain alert is issued

By Jessica Martin
Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:03 BST
Watch as a passenger wades barefoot through flood waters inside an airport, as a number of flights are diverted.

Shocking video shows passengers wading through a flooded airport as a red rain alert is issued.

In the footage, a passenger can be seen walking barefoot through flood waters, holding his trainers in his hand, at Barcelona’s El Prat airport. Other clips show water pouring through the ceiling and the airport runway submerged in water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A red alert has been issued for “continuous and torrential rains” in Barcelona, with many of the airport’s flights being diverted.

In Valencia, authorities are continuing to search for bodies as 217 people, including a British couple, have died in severe flooding

Footage shows search teams using a small boat and torches to search a shopping centre’s heavily flooded underground car park.

Related topics:VideoSpainBarcelonaFloodingTravel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice