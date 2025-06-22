This video More videos

A woman was ‘upset’ when she discovered brown bread in the middle of a white loaf in a bizarre mix-up.

Charlotte Hobbs, 22, was making herself a sandwich yesterday when she realised part of her white loaf had been spliced with a brown one, in a bizarre consumer mystery.

‘I thought it was the plague’

Upset and ‘hangry’, Charlotte threw the bread away thinking ‘it was the plague’ - but later retrieved the odd loaf (click to play the video above) to store in the freezer.

Charlotte Hobbs discovered part of a brown loaf of bread in her white loaf. | Charlotte Hobbs / SWNS

Charlotte, an admin assistant in Bristol, said: "I literally screamed when I first saw it because I thought it was the plague or something! Because it was packaged in an opaque bag so I couldn't see what the loaf actually looked like until I pulled it out.”

Pregnancy cravings

She had already made a couple of sandwiches from the loaf but didn’t notice the oddity until two days after buying it.

Charlotte is 14 weeks pregnant and her craving has been ham and soft cheese sandwiches on white bread.

Bizarre bread oddity

When she reached in and saw that one slice was half brown, she screamed in shock at first thinking it was mould.

The truth, however, was even more bizarre as she realised the loaf was partially mixed with a brown one and in her disappointment threw it out.