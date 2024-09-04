This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Laugh away your autumn time blues with these comedy picks in North Ireland
Despite the autumn nights feeling like they’ve arrived, your evenings in Northern Ireland need not be relegated inside as the autumn blues start to arrive.
Instead, several high-profile comedy acts are set to perform in the region before the end of 2024, from upstart comedians cutting their teeth having developed an online following through to stalwarts of the comedy circuit looking to take a moment from the mainland to visit areas such as Belfast, Newry and Derry.
Many of the shows in question also have tickets available - be it through Ticketmaster or Ticketweb, but a number of shows are starting to reach their ticketing capacity (Ben Elton - we’re looking at you), so to avoid disappointment, head on over once you’re interest in piqued to pick up a ticket.
If you’re a comedy promoter in Northern Ireland and you think we’ve missed your event, feel free to contact the writer and let them know ahead of the next time a roundup of comedy events in the area take place.
1. Bianca Del Rio
"RuPaul's Drag Race" champion Bianca Del Rio is set to bring their tour "Dead Inside" to the Ulster Hall in Belfast on September 8 2024 - and won't be one for the faint hearted. | Provided
2. Myra Dubois
The "Siren from South Yorkshire," Myra Dubois, leaves the haunts of the county for one date in Northern Ireland, performing at The Limelight 2 in Belfast on September 12 2024. | Provided
3. Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr's widespread UK tour arrives for two performances at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry, with a matinee and evening show taking place on September 13 2024. | X
4. Anthony Jeselnik
US comedian and one-time regular on Comedy Central's array of celebrity roasts, Anthony Jeselnik will be performing at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on September 24 2024. | Getty Images
