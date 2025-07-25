8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is back and the line-up for this week has been confirmed! 🎙

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is back with a new season.

The venerable panel show has confirmed the line-up for this week.

But which comedians will be on it for episode one?

A popular panel show is back for a brand new series on Channel 4. 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown started life as an unlikely combination of two existing TV stalwarts but has remained a fan favourite for years.

Jimmy Carr is back on hosting duties once again, while plenty of other familiar faces will be back. The latest season is set to kick-off in just a matter of hours, it has been confirmed.

But who is in the line-up for the first episode? Here’s all you need to know:

When is 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown on TV?

Channel 4

The latest series of the comedy panel show is set to kick-off on Channel 4 tonight (July 25). 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown will start at 9pm and the episode will run for an hour.

It is due to finish at approximately 10pm, but if you can’t watch live it will be available on demand via the broadcaster’s catch-up service (also called Channel 4). The show will be followed by the latest episode of First Dates.

Who is on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown this week?

Comedy icon Jimmy Carr is back once again to host another series of the venerable panel show. He will be joined by Countdown’s mathematician Rachel Riley and lexicographer Susie Dent.

The line-up on the panel for the episode on July 25 includes:

Richard Ayoade

Harriet Dyer

Bob Mortimer

Tom Allen

Joe Wilkinson will also drop in during the episode, it has been confirmed. Ian Smith will join Susie in Dictionary Corner this week.

Where do you know the comedians from?

Jimmy Carr needs no introduction - he has been the host of both 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. His stand-up specials can also be found on Netflix.

Bob Mortimer is best known for his comedy double act with Vic Reeves. They were collectively known as Reeves and Mortimer. He is also one of the co-hosts of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Harriet Dyer is more of a new face on the block, you may recognise her from the hit Australian comedy Colin from Accounts. Both seasons of the show are available on BBC iPlayer.

Richard Ayoade was one of the stars of The IT Crowd - playing Moss in the acclaimed comedy. He has also had voice acting roles in films like Pixar’s Soul and 2022’s The Bad Guys.

Tom Allen is known for hosting such shows as The Apprentice: You’re Fired. He was also a co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals for a time - and appeared regularly on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

