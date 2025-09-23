Alien: Earth is about to conclude its debut season - but will it be back for series 2? 👽

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alien: Earth is about to conclude its first season.

The finale will be released on Disney Plus in a matter of hours.

But will that be the end of the show - or could there be more?

In your front-room, everyone can hear you scream! The iconic sci-fi horror series Alien has arrived on the small screen.

Disney Plus and FX have been releasing the debut season of Alien: Earth throughout the summer. The finale is due to be broadcast very soon - but will that be the end of the show?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-part series is a prequel to the original 1979 film. It brings the terror of the Xenomorphs to our own world.

When is Alien: Earth’s season finale?

Alien: Earth is coming to Disney Plus | Disney Plus

The show has been released weekly on Disney Plus in the UK and Europe, while also being broadcast on FX in America. Fans have been treated to one frightening instalment after another.

Alien: Earth’s first season finale (episode 8) is due to be released on Tuesday (September 23) in the US and Wednesday (September 24) for British viewers. Find out the exact time here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be an Alien: Earth season 2?

Disney and FX have not officially commented on the future of the sci-fi horror series, but there have been some optimistic updates on that front. Creator Noah Hawley, who also turned Fargo into a TV series, has spoken about wanting to due further seasons.

He told Variety : “Season 1 is the proof of concept. And if it works commercially, then season 2 is about building a model upon which we can envision making a season 3, 4, 5.”

CBR.com reports that Hawley has also talked about “streamlining” the process of the show, so the wait between seasons would not be so long. Which has become a real problem in the modern age of television!

Hollywood Reporter shared the streaming ratings for the week that Alien: Earth came out and the first two episodes clocked up 464 million minutes watched. Only two episodes were available at that time as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you think Alien: Earth should return for season 2? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Stream Disney+ from just £4.99/month 🎥✨ (aff) £ 4.99 Buy now Buy now Whether you’re into Marvel battles 🦸, Star Wars sagas 🚀, Pixar tearjerkers 😭 or Disney classics 🐭, Disney+ has something for everyone. In the UK, you can choose from three great plans – including a brilliant value ad-supported option from just £4.99/month. Watch new originals, box office hits, true crime, documentaries, comedies, dramas and more – all in stunning HD or 4K depending on your plan. Premium lets you stream ad-free in Dolby Atmos, and even download to watch offline on 10 devices. Start watching from only £4.99/month – sign up for Disney+ here