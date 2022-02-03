‘100 Objects for 100 Years’

Selected from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s museum collections in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady the exhibition helps to tell the story of the area during the last century.
The objects have all previously featured in an online exhibition which was set up as part of Council’s NI 100 programme to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.
They include the cinema projector used to play silent films in St. Patrick’s Hall, Ballymoney, a 1970’s hairdryer, Sam Henry’s 1930’s bird egg collection and a 1940’s Feis na nGleann poster from Ballycastle.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, who recently visited the exhibition, said: “We are very fortunate to have a rich museums archive which helps to shine a light on our place and communities by giving us a glimpse to the past and days-gone-by.
“This fascinating exhibition provides visitors with access to a selection of the collections held in our stores and specifically showcases pieces that relate to the themes of our NI 100 programme including sport, wellbeing and community development, food, drink and entertainment, heritage and culture and great Northern minds and innovation.
“It’s a must-see for anyone interested in finding out more about the past century in Causeway Coast and Glens through a varied mix of items and objects.”
The free exhibition will remain open in Ballymoney Museum until Saturda, April 23.
Opening times:
Wednesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm
Anyone interested in the ongoing online exhibition should visit www.niarchive.org or follow Ballycastle Museum, Ballymoney Museum, Coleraine Museum and Limavady and Green Lane Museum on Facebook.
Find out more by going to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/ni-100 or contact Museum Services at [email protected]