3. The 1975: At Their Very Best - SSE Arena, January 30.

In support of their recent album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 are set to return to the SSE Arena after a long four years. As the group's fifth consecutive Number 1 album, The 1975 have been established as one of the defining bands of this generation after receiving NME’s ‘Band of the Decade’ award in 2020. Known for their obvious aesthetic and unique approach to music, their Belfast show will showcase the group at their very best. For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/the-1975

Photo: ssearenabelfast.com