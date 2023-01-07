When it comes to planning for the year ahead, it can be tricky to know what to do and look out for.
From outdoor activities, new releases, road trips and nights out, we know how overwhelming it can be to decide on how to spend your precious time.
So, for the music lovers out there, gather your friends and family, or even treat yourself to any of these concerts coming to Northern Ireland in 2023.
Additional reporting by Lyndsey Hodgkinson.
1. A year of musical treats
There are some great concerts lined up for 2023 in Northern Ireland.
Photo: pixabay
2. Lewis Capaldi - SSE Arena, January 29.
Known best for his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, which was the UK's selling album for 2019 and 2020, Lewis Capaldi made his much anticipated return with ‘Forget Me’ in September 2022. The single is ahead of his unreleased album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which is due to release on May 19. With songs perfect for belting alongside family and friends, and Lewis Capaldi recognised for his comedic personality, his Belfast show is not one to be missed.
For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/lewis-capaldi
Photo: ssearenabelfast.com
3. The 1975: At Their Very Best - SSE Arena, January 30.
In support of their recent album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 are set to return to the SSE Arena after a long four years. As the group's fifth consecutive Number 1 album, The 1975 have been established as one of the defining bands of this generation after receiving NME’s ‘Band of the Decade’ award in 2020. Known for their obvious aesthetic and unique approach to music, their Belfast show will showcase the group at their very best.
For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/the-1975
Photo: ssearenabelfast.com
4. Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott - SSE Arena, February 22.
Following the release of their fifth studio album, ‘N.K-Pop’, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are taking to the stage of Belfast’s SSE Arena. Known for his genius in songwriting, Paul Heaton maintains over 15 million album sales since he first came to prominence as front man of The Housemartins. Previous vocalist of The Beautiful South, Jacqui Abbott has been performing alongside Paul from 2011; making the duo a must-see live.
For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/paul-heaton-jacqui-abbott
Photo: ssearenabelfast.com