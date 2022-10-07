4 theatre productions you can see this autumn and winter in Ards and North Down

3. Santa’s Sooty Christmas: Sunday 11 December

‘Tis the night before Christmas Eve, and the cheerful chimney-sweep Rudi is cleaning all the chimneys to make sure they are ready for Santa, but he’s in for a very nasty shock. One very big chimney is well and truly blocked, and not with soot. Watch out for the wicked witch Fluella and her sidekick Freddie the Fearsome Frog as Rudi tries to unblock the chimney before Christmas with the help of the beautiful Christmas Tree Fairy, a Toy Tin Soldier and a Cross Christmas Candle. Centre Stage Theatre Company is one of Northern Ireland's premier touring companies and brings you this hilarious Christmas Tale, with catchy songs and simple effects, so come along for a memorable afternoon out for the whole family. 3-4pm. To find out more visit: porticoards.com/whats-on/santas-sooty-christmas. Also playing The Queen’s Hall Newtownards on 10 December.

