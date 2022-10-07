4 theatre productions you can see this autumn and winter in Ards and North Down

Independent theatres light up with innovative shows to entertain all ages, from family-friendly pantomimes to chilling tales of the macabre.
Whether with family or friends, there’s something to entertain everyone on stage over the next few months.
For a memorable afternoon or evening out, the theatre is truly hard to beat.
Here are some of the dazzling productions coming to Ards in the rest of 2022:
1. Female Gothic - 27 October, Space Theatre, SERC (South Eastern Regional College), Bangor Campus
Dyad Productions, the creators of award-winning productions such as Austen’s Women, I, Elizabeth and Christmas Gothic proudly present their Halloween showcase. Rebecca Vaughan and Olivier-winning director Guy Masterson present three bone-chilling tales from the quills of the great Victorian female writers.
An artist, gripped by the clutching fingers of a dead past; a scientist, defying nature in the dark realm of the senses; an expectant father, driven mad by creeping shadows...Do you dare to discover these unknown terrors?
8pm-10pm. For more information and to book visit: andculture.org.uk/whats-on/female-gothic.
Photo: Contributed
2. Dracula - The Panto: 29 October, Portico of Ards, Portaferry
Prepare for a spooky night out in this inventive blend of Gothic and slapstick. Dracula - The Panto, presented by the Isosceles Theatre Company, has become a firm family favourite nationwide, as only the Dame and a song sheet stand between the evil Count and his plan for world domination! The show, acclaimed by the Metro as ‘a delight of fun, fangs and other fab treats’ includes an appropriately creepy soundtrack of such Halloween classics as ‘Bad Moon Rising’, ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, and ‘In the Midnight Hour.’ No matter if you’re 8 or 80, be sure to drop in - the Master is expecting you!
7:30-9:45pm. For more information or to book visit: porticoards.com/whats-on/dracula-panto.
Photo: Contributed
3. Santa’s Sooty Christmas: Sunday 11 December
‘Tis the night before Christmas Eve, and the cheerful chimney-sweep Rudi is cleaning all the chimneys to make sure they are ready for Santa, but he’s in for a very nasty shock. One very big chimney is well and truly blocked, and not with soot.
Watch out for the wicked witch Fluella and her sidekick Freddie the Fearsome Frog as Rudi tries to unblock the chimney before Christmas with the help of the beautiful Christmas Tree Fairy, a Toy Tin Soldier and a Cross Christmas Candle.
Centre Stage Theatre Company is one of Northern Ireland's premier touring companies and brings you this hilarious Christmas Tale, with catchy songs and simple effects, so come along for a memorable afternoon out for the whole family.
3-4pm. To find out more visit: porticoards.com/whats-on/santas-sooty-christmas. Also playing The Queen’s Hall Newtownards on 10 December.
Photo: Contributed
4. The Web Theatre
At the only privately owned theatre in Northern Ireland, the Dreamcatchers Theatre and Educational Company provide children and adults the opportunity to take part in workshops for a wide variety of drama and dance disciplines. Students can also perform on stage at the Web Theatre in their own productions. Classes include Dreambabies, Dreamcatcher Juniors, Dreamcatcher Seniors, preschool ballet, junior ballet, mini movers and musical theatre. The resident amateur theatre company performs several productions each year in addition to the annual pantomime. A separate screen and sound system has been installed to create the WTL Community Cinema.
There has been a structure on this site since 1770 and the existing premises date from 1875. The dedicated theatre boasts a capacity of 140/150 persons, along with a cafe / bar and all in full compliance with the Disability Discrimination Act.
To find out more visit: visitardsandnorthdown.com/things-to-do/the-web-theatre-p688821 or facebook.com/Webtheatre/.
Photo: Contributed