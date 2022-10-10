Whether you’re a local or a tourist paying a visit to Northern Ireland, Tyrone is quickly establishing itself as a must-visit spot.
Filled to the brim with exciting experiences just waiting to be discovered, the area has something to suit all tastes. From history and heritage, space and the galaxies beyond to adrenaline filled activities, being ‘bored’ is not an option.
Check out these 6 experiences you probably didn’t know you could try in Tyrone:
With additional reporting by Maisie Laughton and Zahra Baz
1. Wild Atlantic Distillery Gin School & Distillery Tour: Aghyaran
For the lovers of a tour you can taste, you will enjoy the Wild Atlantic Distillery Gin School & Distillery Tour just outside of Castlederg. With the help of a fellow gin enthusiast as your guide, you will be taken through the story of the distillery, learning of its intricate processes and how Wild Atlantic gained its porcupine symbolism. If this wasn’t exciting enough, you’ll then get the chance to sample the premium range of gin alongside a signature cocktail at the sophisticated tasting bar. You’ll even get the chance to label a bottle of the Wild Atlantic Irish Gin, a tasty souvenir from your day at the distillery. To book your tickets go to wildatlanticdistillery.ie
Photo: Contributed
2. Hill of The O'Neill & Ranfurly House Arts and Visitor Centre
Explore the history and heritage of Northern Ireland at the Hill of The O'Neill and Ranfurly House Arts and Visitor Centre in Dungannon. Dating back as far as the 10th century, the O’Neills were arguably one of the most prestigious Irish Clans, with the monumental site of their settling being renowned for its remarkable view of seven counties, a perspective unlike any other in Northern Ireland. The Hill of O’Neill, first used as a stronghold by Geannan the powerful Celtic Druid, became the O’Neill clan's seat of military in the 14th century.As well as this scenic splendour, you can also enjoy all that Ranfurly House has to offer, including Victorian Architecture, historical artefacts and local insight. To book your tickets go to hilloftheoneill.com/ranfurly-house
Photo: Contributed
3. Stars and Stones Experience: Omagh
Allow the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory to guide you through the galaxy in the Stars and Stones Experience in Omagh. Ever wanted to see the skies constellations through a hi-tech telescope, amplified by the clearest view in the heart of ancient Ulster? Now you can with this out-of-this-world experience. You can even spend a night under the stars at the Sperrin Glamping Village, fully immersing yourself in the surroundings. With the power of modern technology, we can continue the work towards discovering new perspectives of the galaxy.
To book your tickets go to omdarksky.com/stars-and-stones-experience
Photo: Contributed
4. Ulster American Folk Park - Omagh
Walk in the footsteps of our ancestors at Ulster’s American Folk Park, taking you back to the traditions and lifestyle of the New World of America in the 18th century. Starting this experience on a full-scale emigration ship, you’ll be placed in the position of those who took the dangerous voyage all the way from Ulster to North America. Through demonstrations, artefacts and crafts you’ll learn how this emigration impacted the new landscape, with the help of talented costume guides, willow weavers and stunning galleries. To book your tickets go to tickettailor.com.
Photo: Contributed