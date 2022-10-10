2. Hill of The O'Neill & Ranfurly House Arts and Visitor Centre

Explore the history and heritage of Northern Ireland at the Hill of The O'Neill and Ranfurly House Arts and Visitor Centre in Dungannon. Dating back as far as the 10th century, the O’Neills were arguably one of the most prestigious Irish Clans, with the monumental site of their settling being renowned for its remarkable view of seven counties, a perspective unlike any other in Northern Ireland. The Hill of O’Neill, first used as a stronghold by Geannan the powerful Celtic Druid, became the O’Neill clan's seat of military in the 14th century.As well as this scenic splendour, you can also enjoy all that Ranfurly House has to offer, including Victorian Architecture, historical artefacts and local insight. To book your tickets go to hilloftheoneill.com/ranfurly-house

Photo: Contributed