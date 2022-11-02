Get ready to yell “behind you” and sing along with some of your favourite fairy tales for a memorable day or evening out, even including the occasional joke for the adults.
For those without children but still hoping to embrace pantomime season to the fullest, there are even some adult-only shows with cheeky humour and content that certainly isn’t appropriate for kids.
1. The Snow Queen (The Lyric Theatre): 25 November - 31 December
The team behind the hit pantomimes ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Alice the Musical’, and ‘Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age’ return with their adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale. Join young Gerda as she sets out on a perilous quest to save her best friend Kai from the clutches of the evil Queen in the icy land of Finnmark. Paul Boyd’s musical adventure is a must-see glittering spectacle of courage and friendship.
2. Aladdin (The Waterfront Hall): Runs from 25 November - 31 December
GBL Productions are proud to celebrate 10 years of pantomines at the Waterfront Hall with the panto to top all of their previous achievements. Prepare to be dazzled and wonder if the Genie of the lamp will grant Aladdin three wishes and save him from the clutches of the evil Abanazar? Will Aladdin and Princess Jasmine get their happily ever after? Hilarious comedy, suitably outlandish costuming, colourful sets and of course plenty of audience booing-and-hissing will ensure a thrilling day out for the whole family.
3. Aladdin: The Adult Panto (The Waterfront Hall): Runs from 1 December - 30 December
Be sure to leave the kids at home, because this isn’t your typical panto. The team behind last year’s hit ‘Cinder on Tinder’ return with Belfast’s only panto for audiences over the age of 18. Aladdin dreams of marrying the beautiful Princess, but could a penniless laundry boy ever hope to have the hand of a Royal? Can his widowed Ma find herself a hunky magic man to put a ring on her finger? And as for that famous lamp, Aladdin only has to rub it once and he can have any wish granted but he needs to be careful not to have one rub too many or things…might explode. And are flying carpets even real?
4. Cinderella (The Grand Opera House): Runs from 3 December - 13 January
Don your finest glass slippers for the Grand Opera House’s signature Christmas panto. Over 35,000 tickets have already been sold for the biggest show of the season - and it’s not hard to see why. This year, the famed May McFettridge marks 32 years at Belfast’s premier theatre. Also, returning to the Opera House following their delightful turns in last year’s sell-out Goldilocks and The Three Bears are Kia-Paris Walcott in the title role and Adam C Booth as Buttons. Jo Donnelly is joined by Jolene O’Hara as the deliciously Wicked Stepsisters, while Lisburn-born CBeebies presenter Gyasi Sheppy features as Dandini. This unmissable production carries the GOH winning combination of outrageous comedy, stunning sets, gloriously outrageous costumes and top-rate special effects.
