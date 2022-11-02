3. Aladdin: The Adult Panto (The Waterfront Hall): Runs from 1 December - 30 December

Be sure to leave the kids at home, because this isn’t your typical panto. The team behind last year’s hit ‘Cinder on Tinder’ return with Belfast’s only panto for audiences over the age of 18. Aladdin dreams of marrying the beautiful Princess, but could a penniless laundry boy ever hope to have the hand of a Royal? Can his widowed Ma find herself a hunky magic man to put a ring on her finger? And as for that famous lamp, Aladdin only has to rub it once and he can have any wish granted but he needs to be careful not to have one rub too many or things…might explode. And are flying carpets even real?

Photo: Contributed