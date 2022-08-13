A celebrations of music under the stars in Armagh

Armagh Observatory & Planetarium (AOP) is set to hold a live music event in its dome on August 19 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the death of astronomer and musician, William Herschel.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 7:20 pm

Renowned for discovering the planet Uranus, Herschel was also an accomplished composer.

The event will see Sligo Baroque Orchestra perform a programme of music in the Observatory. This will include Herschel’s symphony No. 14, along with a movement from a string symphony and from his second oboe concerto. The concert will also see what is believed to be the first performance since the 18th century of Herschel’s Violin Concerto in G major – with Nicola Cleary as soloist.

The orchestra will perform symphonies by two of his contemporaries, Johann Christian Bach, and Carl Friedrich Abel.

Sligo Baroque Orchestra