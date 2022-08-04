A month of musical treats kicks off this weekend in Custom House Square

Ryan McMullan will perform at this month's CHSq festival in Belfast

CHSq kicks off this Sunday (August 7) with Madness and guests taking to the stage. On Tuesday August 9 SImple Minds and guests Silent running will be performing.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13 Ben Nicky, together with guests Cosmic Gate, David Rust, Tyler Jack, and Woods & Gormley will be delighting the crowds at Custom House Ssquare. Tom Grennan will be on stage on Thursday August 18, while Van Morrison, and guests The Gold Tios, will be performing on Friday August 19.

The musical entertainment continues on Saturday August 20 with the legendary Stiff Little Fingers and their fantastic guest line up of The Undertones, The Selector, Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts, and DJ Terri Hooley.