Flowerfield Arts Centre is hosting a special evening of Irish traditional music and percussive dance this Friday (February 10) at 7pm.

The event will feature fiddler, violist, and composer Ultan O'Brien (Slow Moving Clouds) and percussive dancer Nic Gareiss (This is How We Fly) as they explore space, time, and texture, in this new performance which marks a collaboration with Echo Echo Festival of Dance and Movement.

The pair create sound and movement at the nexus of sight, sound, and touch, puckishly exploring what fiddle music and step dance reveal about both predetermined and extemporaneous composition.

Ultan O’Brien and Nic Gareiss' 2023 appearances resume the duo's decade-long commitment to discovering and deepening a lexicon of collaboration which, among other revelations, reconsiders movers as soundmakers and recasts fiddlers as dancers, not only as a means to highlight these respective practices and repertoires, but ultimately to centre rapport.

