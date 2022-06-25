A week long celebration of the arts, culture and debate in Armagh

Tony Kennedy, Chair of The John Hewitt Society, announced that the 35th International Summer School will take place from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30.

The opening address will be presented by Professor Olivette Otele of the University of Bristol. Professor Otele, the UK’s first black female Professor of History, will explore the links between history, collective memory and geopolitics and how questions of citizenship, race and identity are addressed.

Poetry will again be strongly represented and fiction highlights will feature authors Jan Carson, David Park, Audrey Magee, Louise Kennedy and Una Mannion. Bernie McGill and Wendy Erskine. There will be two panel discussions, evening performances and Creative Writing Workshops.