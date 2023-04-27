Register
Acclaimed Dublin harpist Claire Roche to give a concert in Ballycastle

Lir Arts Festival, a community organisation aiming to promote the arts in Ballycastle, is delighted to welcome acclaimed Dublin harpist Claire Roche for a concert in Holy Trinity Church, Ballycastle, on May 5 at 7.30pm.

By Una Culkin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

Claire Roche is an accomplished musician and singer-songwriter who has captivated audiences around the world with her unique blend of traditional music, contemporary folk and the poetry of WB Yeats.

Claire performs with concert harp, Irish harp and electronic harp. She will hold a masterclass with local students of music and harp.

Philip Johnston, Chair of Lir Arts Festival, said: “We are thrilled by the positive response to the event and thank our kind sponsors.”

    This inaugural event is supported by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and local businesses. Tickets are available for £10 (plus booking fees of £1.50) on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/claire-roche-in-concert-ballycastle-tickets-607512294627 or by contacting Lir Arts Festival at [email protected]

    Tickets can also purchased from SNiP and the Puffin Gallery in Ballycastle.

