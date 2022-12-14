Joshua released his debut album, Ephrata, in 2017 on Quiet Arch Records.To date, tracks on Ephrata have been streamed over 22 million times, and the album won the ‘Best Album’ award at the 2017 NI Music Prize.

Joshua’s second album was self-released via his own label, Attic Thing Records. To date, Into The Depths Of Hell, and its sister album Higher Places, has been streamed over 30 million times on Spotify. The album won rave reviews and was nominated for the Best Album, Best Single for ‘Whiskey Whiskey’ and Best Live Act at the 2020 NI Music Prize.