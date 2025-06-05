One of the world’s most celebrated classical singers is joining Northern Ireland Opera’s historic revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s Follies at the Grand Opera House in Belfast this Autumn.

Lesley Garrett CBE’s prestigious and varied international career is spread across many genres including leading roles in opera and musical theatre.

This year marks her 45th anniversary in the industry, which will see her step into an iconic role to play opera diva Heidi Schiller in this musical masterpiece about a group of former showgirls of the famous Weismann Follies.

Upon returning after 30 years with their partners to their beloved decaying Broadway theatre for one final reunion before demolition, old connections stir and rivalries flare. By the time they all leave their world’s will have shifted: will anything be the same again?

Opera legend Garrett said of her role in this new production of Follies: “I’m so excited to be coming back to Belfast and especially to be making my debut with Northern Ireland Opera at the age of 70!

"Sondheim’s Follies is a masterpiece and I’m delighted to have been given the once in a lifetime opportunity to perform the iconic role of Heidi Schiller. Come and join me on this fabulous adventure!”

Welcoming Garrett to the previously announced illustrious ensemble is music theatre royalty and one of the UK’s finest jazz vocalists Jacqueline Dankworth MBE. Cast in Sondheim’s original West End debut of Into The Woods in 1990, the star returns to the stage in her first Sondheim musical in thirty years to play the role of Carlotta Campion.

Anna-Jane Casey and Annette McLaughlin who are renowned musical theatre and West-End stars are cast as former room mates Sally Plummer and Phyllis Stone. Both have enjoyed extensive careers and performed in leading roles in countless productions spanning the West-End, musicals on Broadway to the RSC at Stratford Upon Avon.

Belfast’s own Mark Dugdale and much sought-after West-End star Alasdair Harvey star as best friends Buddy Palmer and Benjamin Stone respectively.

Both have appeared in an incredible roster of hit shows. West End performer and TV actress Allison Harding (Into the Woods, NI Opera, Sister Act and and Olivier Award winning Return to the Forbidden Planet) now based in Belfast, currently appearing in hit TV detective series Ellis plays Hattie Walker, the tough-talking, no-nonsense showgirl who sings the legendary showstopping number ‘Broadway Baby’. More cast to be announced shortly.

This epic new production, directed by the renowned national opera company’s Artistic Director Cameron Menzies (Nominated Best Director for Irish Theatre Award-winning show Into The Woods in 2022), has never been staged professionally in Northern Ireland before and marks eight long years since its last UK revival.

Greg Arrowsmith (Rocky Horror Show, Hairspray, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sister Act, Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown) a much-lauded Musical Director is welcomed to the creative team. This year he celebrates conducting his 21st West-End show in a career spanning 25 years.

Follies runs at the Grand Opera House, Belfast, on September 13, 16, 19, 20. Prices from £17.50 to £60 including booking fee. Booking via https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/follies