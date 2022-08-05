All aboard as the Groovy Train returns

‘JJ Jackson’ AKA Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay is joined by dancers Caitlin Shaw and Lucy Burns as Northern Ireland’s most iconic disco from the 90’s, the Groovy Train, gets ready to roll back into Belfast on the bank holiday weekend, Sunday August 28 at the Europa Hotel

‘JJ Jackson’ AKA Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay will be combing up his afro and dusting off his famous white disco suit to take people back to some of their best nights with hits from the 70’s and 80’s.

For one night only ‘JJ Jackson’ will be joined by ‘Rocky Rodriguez’ and the famous Groovy Train dancers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dig out your stilettos, find your flairs and join Ibe for all the disco dance floor fillers including Barry White, The Jackson, Abba.

The Europa’s event space will be transformed into the ultimate retro venue by leading event planner Ciara Scullion.

Ibe Sesay said: “I’m over the moon to be bringing back the Groovy Train on Sunday August 28 at the Europa Hotel.

“It is without doubt a part of Belfast’s disco history and one that people always love talking to me about all these years later.

“It promises to be an evening of memories and one you won’t forget with all the Groovy Train favourites including the famous dance competition, Rocky’s Routine to create an epic crowd dance experience and not forgetting the Limbo competition!”

Tickets for the Groovy Train Reunion are £21.50pp (includes booking fee) and include a complimentary Schweppes Groovy Cocktail.