An entertaining yet poignant evening at the Festival of Remembrance in Lisburn

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:34 GMT
An entertaining yet poignant Festival of Remembrance was held at Lisburn’s Island Hall on Friday November 8.

The Festival was hosted by the Lisburn Branch of The Royal Irish Regimental Association in partnership with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The entertainment by Tonagh Primary School Choir, Sarah Graham Highland Dance School, Callum Lucas, Bugles Pipes and Drums of The 2nd Battalion Royal Irish Regiment, Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir and Wellington Silver Band was absolutely outstanding.

This was all concluded by an Act of Remembrance carried out by Rev Nicholas Dark, with a march on by all Forces.

It was a hugely successful night by all those involved in the organising of the event.

Special guests at the Lisburn Festival of Remembrance

1. Festival of Remembrance held in Lisburn

Special guests at the Lisburn Festival of Remembrance Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Tonagh Primary School choir performing at the Festival of Remembrance

2. Festival of Remembrance held in Lisburn

Tonagh Primary School choir performing at the Festival of Remembrance Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Bugles Pipes and Drums of The 2nd Battalion Royal Irish Regiment

3. Festival of Remembrance held in Lisburn

Bugles Pipes and Drums of The 2nd Battalion Royal Irish Regiment Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Wellington Silver Band

4. Festival of Remembrance held in Lisburn

Wellington Silver Band Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh City Council
