An entertaining yet poignant evening at the Festival of Remembrance in Lisburn

The Festival was hosted by the Lisburn Branch of The Royal Irish Regimental Association in partnership with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The entertainment by Tonagh Primary School Choir, Sarah Graham Highland Dance School, Callum Lucas, Bugles Pipes and Drums of The 2nd Battalion Royal Irish Regiment, Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir and Wellington Silver Band was absolutely outstanding.

This was all concluded by an Act of Remembrance carried out by Rev Nicholas Dark, with a march on by all Forces.

It was a hugely successful night by all those involved in the organising of the event.

