Summer festival season is fast approaching, and this year, Carrickfergus is staging its own event celebrating the best of local musicians and performers.

On Wednesday, June 12, Positive Carrickfergus officially launched the programme for the first ever ‘Around the Town’ music festival.

The nine-day event kicks off on Friday, August 2 at the Town Hall with a performance by the Grampian Orchestra, and culminates in an outdoor show by Belfast group Anna’s Number at Joymount carpark on Saturday, August 10.

With over 20 events in total, the varied programme aims to cater for all ages and interests, with entertainment from Deja Vu Promotions, lunchtime recitals, workshops, jazz music, trad sessions, choirs, a silent disco, and a Grease singalong.

'Around the Town' festival performers and organisers with MEA Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE and Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons. Photo: Positive Carrickfergus

Music and nostalgia will combine on Sunday, August 4 at the Town Hall during the ‘Tracks Of Our Years’ event, which encourages participants to share the songs that mean the most to them.

Meanwhile, the same venue will host ‘Sounds Like Craic’ on Friday, August 9, with local musical acts taking on celebrity personas for the night to compete in a ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ type showdown – complete with its own judging panel.

Organisers have also collaborated with local businesses and the council to include existing events on the programme, from live music sessions to the monthly artisan market.

To learn more about ‘Around the Town’, follow the festival page at https://www.facebook.com/ATTCarrick and for tickets, visit https://www.glistrr.com/events/positive-carrickfergus

Part funded through the Department for Communities (DfC) MEA Revitalising Town Centres project with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, ‘Around the Town’ is presented by Positive Carrickfergus as part of their ongoing National Lottery-funded arts project.

The festival came about following monthly meetings between a group of musicians and event planners, who wanted to explore what a more connected music and arts community in Carrickfergus might look like.

The potential for the Town Hall to develop into a community-led arts and culture centre is also being explored. “We are dedicated to working with others to revitalise our town centre and support local artists; the festival is a great example of this, with a collective of musicians and event organisers working together to plan and host the festival events,” said Lynn McKenzie, Creative Producer with Positive Carrickfergus.

"Festivals can take significant work, but this dedicated and passionate group of people have shown that there is an appetite and skills based locally to make this a success. We are grateful to both MEABC and DfC for their financial support to run the festival.”

Attending the festival launch was Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons. “I am pleased to see how my department’s funding contribution has made a real and positive difference towards revitalising Carrickfergus through this exciting music festival,” he said. “The exceptional local musicians and artists on show throughout the week will undoubtedly showcase the town as a creative place to visit, instilling civic pride and increasing footfall for local businesses.”