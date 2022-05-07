Art festival brightens  up Belfast streets

Renowned international and local artists have left their mark on Belfast with over 50 new murals now adorning walls across the city as part of the 2022 Hit the North Street Art Festival, supported by Hennessy. Pictured painting at HTN is HM Constance, Laura Nelson and Kerrie Hanna.

The artists were joined by over 1,000 spectators at the weekend as they took part in a ‘paint jam’, creating large scale modern murals against a party atmosphere in Belfast city centre.

The international paint party, complete with food trucks and on-street entertainment, followed ten days of innovative art themed fringe events, including live sketching showcases and city walking tours, focused on food and street art.

Celebrating the success of the festival, Adam Turkington, Director of Seedhead Arts said, “The beauty of HTN is the joy its brings so many people – weather you’re a tourist, a commuter or if you live in the city - you can simply look up and feel inspired by these incredibly impactful works of art.

“After two years of more intimate festivals, the artists really responded to the party atmosphere and good vibes, not just at the paint jam but at our new fringe events throughout the month.

“Together with our partners, we want to thank all the artists who took part, each year they continue to bring much needed creativity with their ideas, leaving a wonderful long-term legacy for the streets of Belfast.”

Hit The North was established in 2013 as part of rejuvenation efforts in the North Street region of Belfast.

The festival and has seen over 300 artists from all over the world visit Belfast, bringing the city’s rich cultural history for mural art into the 21st Century.

Sarah Harvey, Hennessy Brand Manager added: “This year’s HTN brought new levels of excitement and colour to the streets of Belfast. Hennessy thrives on supporting our local artists and this year’s festival continued to push the boundaries of street art, techniques and creativity.”

Artists who took part includedd Bust, Asbestos, Irony, Inkie, Aches, Curtis Hylton, Andy Council, Lobster, Friz, Kitsune, KMG, Hixxy, Sophie Mess, Kenz, Iota, ADW, ESTR, Vanessa Power, Emic, Holly Pereira, Omin, Shane Ha, Alana McDowell, Claire Prouvost, FGB, Glen Molloy, Laura Nelson, Noys, Rob Hilken, Conor McClure, JMK, KVLR, Leo Boyd, Not Pop, Zippy, Codo, HM Constance, Kerrie Hannah, All the Doods, RowZ, Vents, Shane O’Malley, Finbar McHugh, Zurdie, Killian, Oner, & Wee Nuls.