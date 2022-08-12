Ash anniversary

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s finest, ASH are pleased to announce a very special homecoming 30th anniversary celebration at the Iconic Ulster Hall, Belfast on December 16.

This specially curated show will chart the Downpatrick Trio’s success story from their formation in 1992 to the Number One selling album 1977, the follow-up Nu-Clear Sounds, before a return to the number one spot with the universally acclaimed Free All Angels seeing Tim Wheeler awarded with an Ivor Novello for Shining Light, with seven studio album releases and a run of thirteen Top 40 singles such as Girl From Mars, GoldFinger and Oh Yeah, ASH have cemented themselves as one of the all-time greats.

ASH recently announced the re-issued newly re-mastered splatter vinyl of two of their beloved albums, 1977 and Free All Angels.

1977, the band’s spectacular debut album, was a defining record for 90s guitar music, reaching No.1 in the Official UK Albums Chart.

Free All Angels was the third smash hit album from Ash, and their second with guitarist Charlotte Hatherley. The album again reached No.1 in the UK and has since become a platinum record.