Renowned musician and songwriter Arborist will play Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on Saturday, April 29.

Arborist previously gave a special solo live stream performance in 2021 as part of the Northern Lights Sessions while the Arts Centre was closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Belfast native Mark McCambridge played his first show as Arborist in early February 2013. A solo tour of impressive performances around Ireland followed which led to support slots alongside Low, Cat Power, Echo and The Bunnymen and Guy Garvey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In March 2022, Mark embarked on a solo trip to Spacebomb Studios in Richmond, Virginia to record the third album. Working alongside Matthew E White (Producer) and recording with the legendary Spacebomb House Band, they completed what has become An Endless Sequence of Dead Zeros, set to be released on Kirkinriola Records in April.

Most Popular

Tickets are now on sale for renowned musician and songwriter Arborist who will play Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on Saturday 29th April