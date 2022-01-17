Ballymoney Drama Festival organisers cancel event

This is due to a combination of continuing concerns over the potential impact of Coronavirus and the small number of entries received from competing teams.

Some of the Companies who regularly enter in Ballymoney are not staging a Festival play at all this year and, while productions which were performed in Ballymoney in 2020 can be entered for other Festivals which had to close that year, they are not eligible to return so soon to Ballymoney.

Regular audience members will be aware that 2022 would have seen the 82nd Ballymoney Drama Festival – before Coronavirus, it had been forced to close only by World War 2.