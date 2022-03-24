Ballymoney set for carnival colour as Spring Fair returns

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and Fuse FM, this year’s action-packed event is set to be the best yet, with new venues in the town centre and an even bigger choice of have-a-go attractions on offer.

Look out for vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of some of THE best artisan produce and indulge in some retail therapy with many of the town’s independent boutiques and businesses offering Spring Fair special offers.

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ashleen Schenning said she was delighted to see the return of the two-day celebration: “I’m sure lots of our residents and visitors will be looking forward to the Spring Fair which has proven to be a very popular addition to our annual events calendar.

Pictured at Station Square for the launch of Ballymoney Spring Fair are Winnie Mellet, President of Ballymoney Chamber, Una Quinn from Winnifred Wreaths, Codie Murray, Secretary of FUSE FM, Alan Dean from Scenic Woodcraft and Louise Morrow from FUSE FM.

“We’ve some changes in store this year with the family fun activities moving to Castlecroft Square, Seymour Street car park and Station Square at Ballymoney Train Station for the first time as we seek to build on the event’s popularity.

“I want to say a big thank you to Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce, FUSE FM and Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club for their support.

Collectively we’ve put together two great days of family entertainment and I hope to see lots of people coming along to appreciate everything the town has to offer. It’s sure to be a weekend not to be missed.”

A pop-up Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market with around 25 traders will transform Castlecroft Square in the town centre from 11am – 4pm on Friday and Saturday. Previous winners of the UK’s Best Community Market, this collective of makers and creators offers everything from knitwear, jewellery, paintings, woodcraft and photography to some of the tastiest artisan food products. The covered pedestrian area lends itself perfectly to the market setting, so make sure to drop by and enjoy this unique shopping experience for yourself.

Members of the Kelly Neill Dance Company are looking forward to taking part in Ballymoney Spring Fair. Look out for their performances on April 9 at Castlecroft

On Friday, the entertainment at Castlecroft will feature Dick Glasgow, Causeway Trad, and FUSE FM while Saturday’s highlights include a fashion showcase, performances from local singer Yasmin Walker and three-piece band The Dandy Lyons along with dance displays from the Kelly Neill Dance Company.

The fun continues on Saturday with a range of family-friendly activities and entertainment. Animal lovers can visit the free petting farm at Seymour Street car park, where attractions include a variety of interesting animals and creatures, while Riding for Disabled will offer horse and pony rides for a small fee. A Quiet Time session will run from 11am - 12 noon for children with additional needs.

At Castlecroft look out for balloon modelling, children’s craft workshops and Animated Street Theatre from 12 noon-3pm.

Starting at 12 noon at Station Square, visitors can enjoy a programme of performances from the Kelly Neill Dance Company, Yasmin Walker and the Lads & Lassies. Live music will also take place at The Diamond.

Harry Frizzell and Thompson Stirling of Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club pictured with Winnie Mellet, President of Ballymoney Chamber, at Station Square for the launch of Ballymoney Spring Fair which takes place in the town on April 8 and 9

To accommodate ever increasing visitor numbers, Station Square at the bottom of Seymour Street (near the Train Station) will host the hugely popular free family fun day on Saturday from 12noon - 4pm. Those feeling adventurous can try their hand at archery or the climbing wall.

Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Vintage and Classic Car Show with Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club at Station Square from 12noon, combining with the carnival parade at 3pm.

Old time cars and impressive lorries from local hauliers will join the spring-themed spectacle of music and colour in the town centre, setting off from the Town Hall and travelling along High Street, Main Street and Meeting House Street.

For more information about the event go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ashleen Schenning pictured at Station Square for the launch of Ballymoney Spring Fair which takes place on April 8 and 9 along with Una Quinn from Winnifred Wreaths, Harry Frizzell from Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club, Louise Morrow from FUSE FM, Winnie Mellet, President of Ballymoney Chamber, Alan Dean from Scenic Woodcraft, Thompson Stirling of Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club and Codie Murray, Secretary of FUSE FM