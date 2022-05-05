Banbridge will be filled with the sound of music for Buskfest 2022

Lord Mayor Glenn Barr and BBC Radio Ulster's Ralph McLean with young buskers in Banbridge ahead of the return of Buskfest on May 21

It’s an age-old art form and a way for musicians to hone their craft. It even opened doors for some of the world’s biggest stars from Rod Stewart and Tracy Chapman to singing sensation Ed Sheeran.

Now in a huge celebration of the brilliance of busking, BuskFest 2022 is making its return to Banbridge to showcase incredible talent from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

In previous years more than 6,000 visitors have arrived in the heart of the Co Down town to get a glimpse of the electrifying line-up. And who knows? This year, the next big thing could be right there in Banbridge strutting their musical stuff.

The competition kicks off from 1pm on Saturday 21st May and runs until 4pm when the heart of Banbridge will be buzzing with musicians, singers, bands and street performers.

With up to £1,000 up for grabs for the overall winner, as well as further prizes for best band, individual and junior performances, there are high expectations for talent on the day.

BBC Radio Ulster presenter, BuskFest judge and compere Ralph McLean said: “For almost 20 years the Banbridge International Busking Festival has celebrated the best in on-street entertainment and acted as a catalyst for new and emerging talent who took on the challenge and made their presence felt. This year’s event promises a great day out for everyone.”

The prizegiving ceremony moves from the town centre to Solitude Park where the winners from each category will have the chance to perform on stage.

Food stalls and children’s rides will be in the park to keep everyone entertained.

Singer-songwriter Duke Special will perform to draw the spectacular event to a close.