Barry Devlin to receive Legend Award and perform at Music Prize gig

The presentation will be made at the Northern Ireland Music Prize on Wednesday November 16 at the Ulster Hall, Belfast.

Following the presentation to Barry Devlin, fellow musicians and Horslips friends Jim Lockhart, Ray Fean and Fiach Moriarty will join Barry on stage for a few of the bands best known songs. The NI Music Prize is an annual awards night for music from the North and will include sets from shortlisted acts including Album, Single, Live and Newcomer as well as this very special Legend performance.

Barry Devlin originally from Ardboe in Co Tyrone is a musician, bass player, singer and front man with Horslips. They have been described as the founding fathers of Celtic Rock that defined a sound and style making them one of Ireland’s greatest bands.

Musician, Screenwriter and Director Barry Devlin, Photo by Steve Humphreys

Barry is also an accomplished writer and director, having written for TV shows such as Ballykissangel, as well as directing several music videos for U2 in the 1980s.