Are you in a choir, vocal group or even a solo singer, then this is your chance to represent your patch!

BBC Radio Ulster is calling out to all singers as it aims to create Northern Ireland’s ‘Biggest Ever Community Choir’ in the Ulster Hall, Belfast.

Applications are now open to singers from across Northern Ireland to join voices in a special live musical event for BBC Radio Ulster, with singers from across the counties coming together for a choral spectacular on Monday, March 24.

Six county choirs will showcase their choral talent, before two show-stopping performances will be sung by all choirs, as voices across Northern Ireland join together in harmony.

To apply go to: www.bbc.co.uk/sing Applications close on Monday, February 3, at 5pm.