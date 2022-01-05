BDG concert selling fast

If not, you’d better be quick as the closing night has already SOLD OUT!

The award-winning Portrush musical theatre group is presenting ‘The Best of Broadway and the West End’ in the Riverside from Tuesday, January 25 to Saturday, January 29 (Saturday matinee included).

The show features all the regular stars and entire ensemble of Ballywillan’s big musicals as they take a magnificent journey through some of the best shows ever written.

Jack Graham and Linsday Nelson - Grease

A company of over forty have been hard at work as they prepare for opening night - and what a night it will be!

With numbers from musicals as diverse as Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked, Mary Poppins, Grease, Matilda, Come From Away, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Six, Oklahoma, Miss Saigon, Hamilton and many, many more, this show will delight, surprise, entertain and will be a wonderful return to live theatre for both audiences and cast alike after more than 20 months of enforced closure.

So be sure to book your seats for an evening of toe-tapping, full-on musical entertainment as the six performances are bound to be popular and fill up quickly.

Let Ballywillan brighten up those dark and dreary winter days!

Lindsay, Donelle, Megan, Clare, Kellyann and Chloe - Six

Book now online at https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/the-best-of-broadway-and-the-west-end

The male ensemble

The female ensemble

Cary Jossart and (from left) Conor McColgan, Tom Johnston, Jessica McAfee, Amy Johnston - Matilda