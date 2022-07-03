Biffy Clyro take to the road with a Belfast date planned for November

The band will be playing at Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 9 and tickets are on sale now.

The tour announcement comes in the wake of glowing reviews from their incredible performance at Download Festival.

Their second time topping the bill at Donnington, they once again proved themselves as top tier headliners filling their set with material from 2020s ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, 2021s ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’ and a host of huge tracks from their extensive catalogue.

This tour will undoubtedly demonstrate to fans once more how Biffy Clyro’s reputation as one of Britain’s best live acts remains steadfast.