Book on history of Church of Ireland in Ramoan Parish is republished
The fascinating history, which was first published in 1930, takes readers through the sometimes turbulent history of the parish, including first-hand testimony related to the Irish Rebellion of 1641, the devastation of the Great Famine and the emergence of Ramoan’s first Presbyterian Church.
The book is a rich source of local family history. It includes details of the vicars of Ramoan and their families, the wardens who supported the parish and the local gentry.
The transcription of the parish’s memorial tablets and graveyard inscriptions give us invaluable details related to the major families of the area, as well as members of the congregation and those who suffered and died in the Great War.
Published by Clachan Publishing, Ballycastle, available at https://www.clachanbooks.com and D.J. McLister.