The Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena will be alive to the sound of the bugles, pipes and drums of the Royal Irish Regiment this week.

Bandmaster Richard Douglas is busy preparing for the band’s long awaited return to the Braid Arts Centre on Friday, March 21, at 7.30pm.

"I think our audience will be delighted with the selection of music which I’ve chosen for them,” said Richard.

"The band is one of the busiest of the Reserve Army Bands in the United Kingdom and has performed widely around Northern Ireland this year. There will be something new in the programme as well as all of the old favourites,” he continued.

“And all the proceeds of the concert will be going to the Army Benevolent Fund, a wonderful and hard working military charity.”

David Forsey, Director of the ABF in Northern Ireland said: “I know that the band is very much looking forward to performing in Ballymena again.

"There is always a great deal of support here and the local audience always generates a fantastic atmosphere. I am also looking forward to hosting the NI Veterans’ Commissioner, David Johnstone, who is supporting the event and will be in the audience.”

The ABF spends around £8m annually helping soldiers, veterans and army families in times of need. Local expenditure has included getting veterans back into work, assistance with mobility of disabled veterans and repairs to veterans’ homes.

The Somme Nursing Home in Belfast has also benefitted from past ABF grants for building extensions. Tickets for the concert begin at £12 and can be obtained at the Braid Box Office or by calling 02825 635077.