British music stalwart Leo Sayer performs at St George’s Hall, Bradford

Leo Sayer on stage at St George's Hall, Bradford (photo: Larnce Gold)

Too many artists of yesterday can become a bit of a caricature of themselves.

I`ve been to many a gig where you walk out a bit baffled at how people are still going and, let's face it, getting away with their former musical reputation intact.

This was different ... very different!

Dave Kelly reviews Leo Sayer at St George's Hall, Bradford (photo: Chris Page)

From the get-go Leo took to the stage, the audience and was straight into his numbers with a comfortable precision very few craftsmen or women can get away with after half a century in the game.

A strong back catalogue and some hand-picked covers with a bit of Sayer magic sprinkled onto them to make them sound like his own.

Real talent is rare in this day and age of just having a decent voice, and a sob-worthy tale of woe for judges on television talent shows. where you are hired and fired on the spin of a coin.

Way back when you had to work hard and write your own music, put the time in the studio and, God forbid, play your own instruments as a grounding that gives some of the artists of the '70s and '80s longevity.

Leo Sayer back with a bang (photo: Getty Images)

Make no mistake, Leo is as good as he ever was, although this was my first time watching him live. He held the audience in the palm of his hand and bounced back and forth in an honest and funny manner.

Classics such as “Thunder In My Heart" and some good old fashioned sing-alongs ensured the crowd got exactly what they came for, up and dancing in the aisles.

The show wrapped up with an encore of Leo’s interpretations of two tracks he wrote with David Courtney for Roger Daltrey’s eponymous 1974 debut album debut.

Giving himself a deserved high-five on what at the time catapulted him forward into stardom, Leo aang with sincerity, wonderful to hear "It’s A Hard Life" and "Just A Boy" performed from the heart of their writer.