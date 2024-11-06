Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is set to host a series of events to mark Ulster-Scots Language Week, which runs from November 25-29.

Coordinated by the Ulster Scots Agency, ‘Ulster Scotch Leid Week’ aims to promote greater awareness of the Ulster Scots language and celebrate the contribution which Ulster Scots makes to local area and communities.

The week of activities commences on Monday, November 25, at 7pm in The Fuse Centre Ballymoney, with an evening of poems, verses, and stories from Ivor Wallace, lan Millar, Charlie Gillen and Tommy Louden.

On Tuesday, November 26, at 7.30pm in Kilrea Orange Hall, join Aileen McCahon and Anne McMaster as they share poems, stories and memories of the joys, trials and celebrations of rural life.

Aileen McCahon is an Ulster-Scots poet, short story writer and storyteller from Garvagh. Her work has been published in Yarns anthology, and in two anthologies of contemporary Ulster-Scots poetry and prose from the Sheddas On Tha Page writers. Aileen has read at literary festivals, has shared her work on Kintra and has completed voiceover work on an Ulster-Scots drama podcast.

Anne McMaster has published poetry, plays and novels internationally in both English and Ulster-Scots. Anne has created two Ulster-Scots short films – The Words We Carry (2022) and The Queen o’Wuntèr (2023). Her Pushcart-nominated poetry has been shared by the BBC, the Ulster Orchestra and traditional music group Réalta. Ma Shinin Star – lullabies in Ulster-Scots – will be published by the Ulster Scots Community Network in November 2024.

Out of the Silence – her documentary exploring past and present generations of Ulster women writing with Ulster-Scots – will be screened on BBC NI in early 2025. The evening will conclude with tunes from Kilrea Pipe Band and local music group 'Scad the Beggars'.

On Thursday, November 28 and in association with Ballynarrig Cultural Group, there will be an evening of poetry, music and stories with Anne McMaster and Aileen McCahon. This will be held in Ballynarrig Orange Hall at 7.30pm with light refreshments served.

Gerard McIlroy, Good Relations Officer at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “As part of the Hear Here project, our Good Relations Team are delighted to work with local groups and performers to hold these events to mark Leid Week.

“This project aims to promote the use of the Ulster-Scots language across the Borough. These events offer an opportunity to taste Ulster Scots in word and in song/music.

“Throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens, we have a vast amount of gifted performers, we hope that many will take the opportunity to come to these events and explore Ulster Scots and the range of talent we have in our community.”

For those who were unable to attend in-person the events, Fuse FM will have coverage over Leid week live on their radio station. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will also be adding information across their social media channels.

For further information on these events, please contact our Good Relations Team email: [email protected]

The events received financial support from The Executive Office as part of the District Councils Good Relations Programme and supports the T:BUC strategy (Together Building a United Community).