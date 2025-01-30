Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will celebrate Irish Language Week with a special programme of projects and events in March, culminating on St Patrick’s Day.

Running from March 1 – 17, Seachtain na Gaeilge will give everyone the opportunity to fully embrace and immerse themselves in all that Irish Language Week has to offer.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Whether you are a new learner or fluent in Irish, I would encourage you to come along to events held throughout our Council area this March.

“It is important that we all learn about our heritage and the medium of music, song, dance and poetry is a great way to do this. I look forward to coming along myself to what promises to be several weeks of exciting events this March.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will celebrate Irish Language Week this year through a special programme of projects and events running 1st March - St. Patrick's Day, 17th March. CREDIT CCG COUNCIL

Council’s Good Relations Office will be supporting the following events for 2025:

Dianchúrsa Gaeilge, Bun Abhann Dalla - One day Irish course, Cushendall: Saturday, March 1

With classes for all levels from beginner to advanced, this one-day event is a brilliant way to kick-start your Irish language journey or to enhance your learning and skills in a short space of time.

With highly regarded teachers and a welcoming community of learners, enjoy this day hosted by Gaeil Ruairí Óg agus Gaeil na nGlinntí - Irish language community group in Cushendall.

9.30 tea and welcome; 10.00 - 12.30 morning classes with a break; 12.30-1.30 hot lunch; 1.30 - 4.00 afternoon classes with a break.

Contact: Áine Maire on 07515809019 or email [email protected].

Céilí mór, Seachtain na Gaeilge, - Primary schools Céilí, Ballycastle: Monday, March 10

This much anticipated annual event brings together the children of primary 7 from local primary schools - Ballycastle Integrated PS, St Patrick's and St Brigid's PS, Gaelscoil an Chaistil and St Mary's PS Rathlin.

The children learn the traditional Irish dances together in a relaxed and fun atmosphere and then all dance together. Dances accompanied by young, local Comhaltas musicians.

Contact Deirdre 07935514343 for more information or email [email protected]

Ceol le Chéile, Dún Lathaí - 'Music together', Dunloy: Saturday, March 15

An interactive evening concert of dance, music, song and Gaeilge for all the family. With music and céilí by Comhaltas musicians and local dancers singers. There will be an arts and crafts table for the children and table top games encouraging Irish language. Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee - light refreshments provided.

The event will take place from 7-9pm in St Joseph's Parish Hall. A warm welcome to the whole community. To help with planning, drop us a message to say you're coming along. Contact: Maureen Gaston on 07780508366.

St. Patrick’s Celebration – Kilrea and District Ulster Scots Group: Friday, March 21

Kilrea and District Ulster Scots Group are holding a night of St. Patrick. Working with George Dallas, local historian, and local pipers Blazing Belloes, this event has a host of stories, tunes and talk.

The evening, to be held in Kilrea Orange Hall at 7pm, will finish with a large bowl of Irish stew. Contact Noel McQuillan on 07772228517.