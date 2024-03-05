The group of 20 children, who are beneficiaries of Abaana’s projects across Uganda, are representing their local communities by singing their way around the UK and Ireland, acting as ambassadors for their friends and families still living in poverty. They perform both Ugandan and English gospel songs and tell their testimonies.

Cllr Steven Callaghan said: “I was delighted to host the Abanna New Life Choir ahead of their performance at Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church and hear about the amazing work the charity is doing to help improve the lives of children in Africa, including building schools, and providing clean water and medical care.”

Abaana is a Christian based charity set up for the benefit of less privileged people in Africa. The word ‘Abaana’ comes from a language found in the country of Uganda and means ‘children’. The charity’s aim is to raise awareness of third world poverty, find sponsors for an additional 200–300 children and rescue more children from a life on the streets.

1 . News Pictured at the Abaana New Life Choir civic reception held in Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday hosted by Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

2 . News Pictured at the Abaana New Life Choir civic reception held in Coleraine Town Hall. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

3 . News Pictured at the Abaana New Life Choir civic reception held in Coleraine Town Hall - Mayor Steven Callaghan, Maurice Bradley MLA and Ruth Callaghan with one of the choir members. Photo: McAuley Multimedia