Celebrate Burns Night with Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir

Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir will be celebrating Burns Night at the Island Hall on Saturday January 21, 2023, alongside some very special guests.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:28pm

The award winning choir is no stranger to the stage, having performed across the country, as well as further afield in Scotland and Spain.

For their ‘Big Burns Night’ Concert they are delighted to welcome a visiting choir from Scotland.

Lisburn Harmony sang with Songs for All, which is directed by the dynamic Church of Scotland rector Rev Jill Clancy, when they held their Scotland tour in 2019.

    LIsburn Harmony Ladies Choir will be joined by special guests including Songs for All from Scotland for their Burns Night Concert at the Island Hall in Lisburn in January

    Sadly due to the covid pandemic restrictions, Lisburn Harmony weren’t able to return the favour by inviting Songs for All to perform in Lisburn.

    However, with restrictions no eased, Lisburn Harmony are looking forward to performing once again with this Scottish friends, this time on home turf at Lagan Valley Island.

    Songs for All hail from Ayrshire, the home of Rabbie Burns, and they’re very proud of the connection, so this is certain to be a very special evening of musical entertainment.

    Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir will be joined by Scottish friends Songs for All at their upcoming Burns Night Concert at the Island Hall in Lisburn

    Also performing that night will be the pipes and drums of Campbell College, Belfast and the Lisburn Scottish dancers.Songs will include both modern and traditional Scottish from Annie Lennox and Brave to Loch Lomond and Wild Mountain Thyme.

    Tickets for the concert, priced at £12, are selling fast so make sure to book early at the Lagan Valley Island Box Office or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk.

    The concert begins at 7.30pm and is expected to end at approximately 9.45pm.

