Choir strikes a chord in Spain

The Ladies finally got to enjoy the Spanish trip, which had been scheduled to mark the choir’s tenth anniversary in 2020. However due to covid the celebrations had to be postponed.

Some 44 members of the choir travelled to Spain to sing with the Costa Brava Male voice choir raising money for Ukraine.

They also performed at a Fustera church, Moraira.

The choir’s musical director, Kirsty Orr, said: “It was a wonderful trip with lots of emotion as it had been such a long time since we’d sung together properly.”

The ladies are now tuning up for their next concert, which will be held in Lisburn’s Island Hall on Friday May 13 at 7.30pm.

This will be the choir’s first Island Hall concert since singing with the Celtic Tenors in December 2019,

A range of songs will be performed on the night, including Holding out for a Hero, Fix You, Accentuate the Positive, True Colours, Close to You, an ABBA medley and an Irish selection.

It will also feature the Lisburn Harmony world signing choir lockdown project when over 300 people from around the world joined together to learn the sign language for the song Running Home to You,

The choir is also looking forward to welcoming a Scottish choir from Ayrshire, Songs for All, to the city on January 28, 2023. Songs for all are coming over to perform a Burns night concert in the Island Hall, complete with Scottish dancers and pipers.