Clare Chorale make welcome return to area

The popular group last appeared in the Church Hall on Central Avenue in 2019 and the Events Committee are delighted that they have allocated a date in their busy diary to entertain the members and friends of the congregation once again.

The Chorale has a close association with the well-known Ballyclare Male Voice Choir and are widely travelled, taking part in many concerts, church services and fundraisers locally and further afield.

Their programme covers a range of musical interests and is knitted together by the inimitable Brian Johnston, who always delights audiences with his stories and wit.

The Clare Chorale is returning to Portstewart

Brian has such a repertoire of stories that he has published books of his humour, the proceeds of which are donated to the Motor Neuron Disease Association.

The concert will benefit the Church funds and is the first challenge the Events Committee has undertaken since the outbreak of the pandemic. They hope the evening will encourage a comprehensive audience and will be following the Government advice applicable on the date.

Seating will therefore be slightly below normal capacity and the purchase of tickets at £10 is advisable.

Tickets/information from Cathy on 077 437 514 78.