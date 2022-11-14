They recently enjoyed rave reviews at the “Remembering The Arcadia” night and their performance was so well received they promised to return one more time before they packed it all in.

Saturday, December 3. at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush will be your last chance to see Clubsound in Portrush doing what they’re best known for - comedy and great music.

The show will support the work of the RNLI and also on the bill is Gerald McQuilken’s dance feature and Brian Moore who will act as host.

Brian said: “They’re simply head and shoulders above anything we’ve ever had in this country when it comes to musical talent combined with good oul fashioned craic.

"All good things come to an end, however, and after 50 great years Clubsound are going their separate ways. Several of them have had other offers or have just decided it’s time to put it behind them.

"In saying that, they’re very much looking forward to this final Portrush show and with ticket sales brisk, readers are advised to avoid missing this final and unique opportunity to see a group who have been stalwarts of our entertainment scene for so long.

"The show will sell out and once again it’s supporting the RNLI so we’re looking forward to not only a great night but a unique and memorable one.”