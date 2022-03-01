Historical Society AGM and Talk

The Meeting, which is open to Coleraine Historical Society members only, will see the election of Committee and Office Bearers.

Mark is a Belfast-born amateur historian and cultural enthusiast. He has fond memories of his days of youth spent in the company of relatives in Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is a qualified tour guide who works at Belfast City Hall, Clifton House and the Harbour Offices, the three oldest organisations in the city. His interests are broad and he delights in giving talks and tours on a

Mark Doherty and North Harp

wide range of themes.

Mark has a long fascination with the Gaelic Harp and has paid his respects to the three oldest surviving examples, carefully preserved in Scotland and Ireland.

The Gaelic Harp is an ancient stringed instrument which has at least 1,000 years of history in these islands. In Ireland, the ancient Harpers were the elite of society, equally revered by the Planter and the

Gael. Attempts were made to use the harp for political purposes, but the stature of this refined source of complex melody remains untainted.

Coleraine Historical Society AGM

Ireland is unique amongst the nations of the world in using a musical instrument as its oldest national symbol. The last of the ancient Harpers ended his days at Magilligan, and this talk will look at him and the long history of this most fascinating of instruments.

The AGM will start at 7.00pm, is open to Coleraine Historical Society Members only who will receive an e-mail Zoom invitation from Chair Geoff Warke. Details are also available on the web site Coleraine Historical Society (colerainehistory.org) where anyone interested can join the Society, the annual fee is £15.