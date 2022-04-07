Coleraine Historical Society meeting

Derek Sinnamon

The speaker will be Derek Sinnamon on his book Reflections on the Bann, which explores the Bann and its banks, discovers its history, bird life and nature. Derek will also give an update on any recent developments in the Mountsandel story.

Derek Sinnamon is a retired Hospital Consultant. His illustrated book began as a submission for a tour guide qualification. It was completed during lockdown by Derek and his wife Ali with help from Alan Thompson, exploring the river from the tip of the Barmouth Moles to Macfin old railway bridge pillars up river from Loughan Island. It features the history of the

Cutts, Camus Old Graveyard, The Bridges of the Bann, the building of the Barmouth and Ireland’s first home builders at Mountsandel 10,000 years ago.

The Coleraine Historical Society uses the Bann Disc as its symbol. It was found, as was the priceless Loughan Brooch, at the Loughan. There’s a sculpture of the Bann Disc at Wattstown roundabout.

The talk is from 7.30pm-8.30pm at The Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road Coleraine, BT52 1WT and via Zoom. Coleraine Historical Society members will also receive an e-mail Zoom invitation from Chair Geoff Warke so they can join the talk if unable to attend in person.

Please check the Face Book page – Coleraine Historical Society NI Facebook for any updates. The talk is free to all Coleraine Historical Society members and £3.00 to non-members attending at The Sandel Centre – all very welcome.