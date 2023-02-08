Coleraine’s Jayne Wisener is set to blast onto the stage in Good Vibrations, the stage musical version of the popular movie charting the life of Belfast punk legend Terri Hooley.

The smash-hit Lyric production will run at the Grand Opera House Belfast 9 - 20 May, starring local woman Jayne as Ruth Carr.

Jayne is well known to north coast audiences for her roles in Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd, The Inbetweeners, Jane Eyre and Misfits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Vibrations is directed by Des Kennedy (Piaf, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), written by Colin Carberry and Glenn Patterson, and with musical direction by Katie Richardson and choreography by Jennifer Rooney.

Most Popular

Good Vibrations: Glen Wallace as Terri Hooley and Jayne Wisener as Ruth Carr

It’s 1970s Belfast. Terri Hooley - radical, rebel, music-lover is the owner of Good Vibrations record shop on ‘the most bombed half-mile in Europe.’

When the conflict shuts down his city, Terri and friends take sides and take up arms through the compelling voice of resistance in the city’s underground punk scene. Galvanising the young musicians into action, he becomes the unlikely leader of a motley band of kids and punks who join him in his mission to create a new community, an Alternative Ulster, and to bring his city back to life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast also includes TV star Glen Wallace (Hollyoaks, The Secret) as Terri Hooley, Marty Maguire, Christina Nelson, Curtis-Lee Ashqar, Cat Barter, Gavin Peden, Chris Mohan, Odhran McNulty, Jolene O’Hara and Dylan Reid.