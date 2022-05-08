Collage exhibition invites new perspectives at Ulster Museum

Artist Joy Gerrard with Protest Crowd, Charlotte, USA, (Black Lives Matter 2016), (2017)

The exhibition features recent acquisitions by international artists such as Troy Michie, along with works by local artists such as Belfast based Joy Gerrard and 2021 Turner prize winners Array Collective.

Collage: A Political Act reframes images, exploring how artists use existing imagery to make bold statements that spark conversations by creating new works.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With artworks spanning a hundred years, the exhibition plays with the idea that collage encourages us to look at images from a new perspective by deconstructing them. Viewers are challenged to consume the collages differently and reconsider how they view the world around them.

The exhibition features Protest Crowd, Charlotte, USA, (Black Lives Matter 2016), (2017) by Joy Gerrard. Gerrard is known for work that interrogates relationships between crowds, architecture and urban landscapes. Created with Japanese ink on linen, this striking and contemporary piece conveys a sense of the consolidated power of global protest movements.