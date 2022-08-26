Connected Minds prove that Lisburn’s Got Talent
The Connected Minds Youth Committee is calling on local people to prove how talents they are and help to raise money for the Mayor’s charities.
For the second year the group will be holding ‘Lisburn’s Got Talent’ and young people are being encouraged to sign up before the end of the September to take part in the event which will be held on December 16.
The Connected Minds youth committee is a group of young people 14-24 years from Lisburn that have a passion about mental health and wellbeing.
They raise awareness on mental health and wellbeing with their peers and bring those views back into the project.
The talent show is their way of raising awareness, the strong message of the night is about connections, building relationships, reducing isolation, and giving young people opportunities to show their skills and talent.
Last year Harley Scribbons blew the judges away with his singing voice and the organisers are hoping there will be even more talent on show this year.
The competition is open to anyone aged 8-24. For an application email [email protected]